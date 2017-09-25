Moto3

Mir Holds on for Controversial Aragon Win

Joan Mir - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

Joan Mir requires a top-two finish from the next race in Japan to clinch the Moto3 world championship after a controversial win at Aragon. The Spaniard won a shortened race ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio and Enea Bastianini but his tactics on the final lap angered his rivals and earned him a six-place grid penalty for the Japanese GP.

The race got underway 45 minutes later than scheduled after heavy fog brought the programme to a standstill early on Sunday morning. With the schedule so condensed and fears that the MotoGP race may have to be delayed, race direction took the decision to reduce the Moto3 race to thirteen laps, effectively rendering it a sprint race.

For the opening dozen laps, Bastianini fought over the lead with the two Gresini Hondas of Di Giannantonio and polesitter Jorge Martin but as the final 5km began, Mir blasted his way to the front with a sensational late dive on the brakes for turn one, climbing three places. Di Giannantonio kept himself in range though and looked well placed heading onto the back straight for the final time.

It was here that the controversy unfolded as Mir weaved left and right, attempting to deny Di Giannantonio a slipstream into the final corner. The two nearly collided at high speed, a fact that angered not only Fabio, but Bastianini too, as Mir held the pair at bay for his eighth victory of the season. His last lap tactics would ensure that he will travel to Motegi with a six-place grid penalty hanging over his head.

Di Giannantonio and Bastianini completed the podium with their respective team-mates, Jorge Martin and Aron Canet next up in fourth and fifth. John McPhee was sixth ahead of leading KTM rider Marcos Ramirez and the outstanding Dennis Foggia who edged out the experienced Philipp Oettl and Romano Fenati on just his second GP start.

 

Moto3 Gran Premio Movistar de Aragon: Race Result

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/GapPts
136. Joan MirHondaLeopard Racing25:57.60725
221. Fabio Di GiannantonioHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto3+0.04320
333. Enea BastianiniHondaEstrella Galicia 0,0+0.05116
488. Jorge MartinHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto3+0.17013
544. Aron CanetHondaEstrella Galicia 0,0+0.39211
617. John McPheeHondaBritish Talent Team+0.59010
742. Marcos RamirezKTMPlatinum Bay Real Estate+0.7079
810. Dennis FoggiaKTMSky Junior Team VR46 Academy+0.7438
965. Philipp OettlKTMSüdmetall Schedl GP Racing+1.1687
105. Romano FenatiHondaMarinelli Rivacold Snipers+1.2986
1116. Andrea MignoKTMSky Racing Team VR46+1.3305
1258. Juanfran GuevaraKTMRBA BOE Racing Team+1.5054
1324. Tatsuki SuzukiHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse+1.9613
148. Nicolo BulegaKTMSky Racing Team VR46+2.0502
157. Adam NorrodinHondaSIC Racing Team+2.5041
1671. Ayumu SasakiHondaSIC Racing Team+2.539
1764. Bo BendsneyderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo+2.659
1823. Niccolo AntonelliKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo+2.665
1912. Marco BezzecchiMahindraCIP+4.399
2095. Jules DaniloHondaMarinelli Rivacold Snipers+11.404
2115. Jaume MasiaKTMCuna de Campeones+14.540
2240. Darryn BinderKTMPlatinum Bay Real Estate+14.599
2396. Manuel PaglianiMahindraCIP+14.703
2437. Aaron PolancoHondaLeopard Racing+14.859
2584. Jakub KornfeilPeugeotPeugeot MC Saxoprint+17.595
2614. Tony ArbolinoHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse+17.722
2775. Albert ArenasMahindraMahindra Gaviota Aspar+21.467
2827. Kaito TobaHondaHonda Team Asia+34.646
294. Patrik PulkkinenPeugeotPeugeot MC Saxoprint+34.678
NC19. Gabriel RodrigoKTMRBA BOE Racing Team+5 Laps
NC48. Lorenzo Dalla PortaMahindraMahindra Gaviota Aspar+6 Laps
NC41. Nakarin AtiratphuvapatHondaHonda Team Asia+11 Laps
NS6. Maria HerreraKTMAGR TeamInjured

