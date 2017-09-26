Moto2

Morbidelli Too Strong for Pasini in Aragon Duel

Franco Morbidelli - Photo Credit: Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS

Franco Morbidelli extended his Moto2 world championship lead once again with a hard-fought victory in the Aragon Grand Prix. The Italian had to overcome a spirited Mattia Pasini to claim his eighth win of the season, moving him 21 points clear of Thomas Luthi heading into the final four races of the campaign.

With polesitter Miguel Oliveira dropping back early on and Alex Marquez forced to pull out midway through due to his recent injuries, Morbidelli and Pasini were left to fight out their own personal duel at the front and Pasini would have been forgiven for thinking he had won it after edging ahead of his compatriot on the final lap.

Morbidelli would have other ideas though and demonstrated his championship credentials in spectacular style, barging Pasini aside in the middle of the Corkscrew section to take a lead he wouldn’t relinquish on the long drag race to the final corner. Pasini had to settle for second and although the lead battle brought Oliveira back within range, the KTM rider fell half a second short of catching the Italian pair in third.

Luthi also found a KTM breathing down his neck in the closing stages but the Swiss rider held off the impressive Brad Binder for fourth. Binder’s fifth place did equal the South African’s career best in the intermediate class while Jorge Navarro also equalled his best result as a Moto2 rider, taking sixth for Gresini.

Simone Corsi was seventh aboard the Speed Up ahead of Takaaki Nakagami and the leading Suter of Sandro Cortese with Francesco Bagnaia tenth for Sky VR46.

 

Moto2 Gran Premio Movistar de Aragon – Race Result

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/GapPts
121. Franco MorbidelliKalexEG 0,0 Marc VDS40:09.90425
254. Mattia PasiniKalexItaltrans Racing Team+0.14520
344. Miguel OliveiraKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo+0.57716
412. Thomas LuthiKalexCarXpert Interwetten+4.18113
541. Brad BinderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo+4.33111
69. Jorge NavarroKalexFederal Oil Gresini Moto2+7.32810
724. Simone CorsiSpeed UpSpeed Up Racing+7.5979
830. Takaaki NakagamiKalexIdemitsu Honda Team Asia+7.6308
911. Sandro CorteseSuterDynavolt Intact GP+10.9737
1042. Francesco BagnaiaKalexSky Racing Team VR46+12.6576
1140. Fabio QuartararoKalexPons HP 40+12.9045
1277. Dominique AegerterSuterKiefer Racing+16.1074
137. Lorenzo BaldassarriKalexForward Team+21.2433
1497. Xavi ViergeTech 3Tech 3 Racing+21.3142
1562. Stefano ManziKalexSky Racing Team VR46+22.5831
1655. Hafizh SyahrinKalexPetronas Raceline Malaysia+22.601
1757. Edgar PonsKalexPons HP 40+25.622
1845. Tetsuta NagashimaKalexTeluru SAG Team+27.244
195. Andrea LocatelliKalexItaltrans Racing Team+27.374
2087. Remy GardnerTech 3Tech 3 Racing+28.026
2127. Iker LecuonaKalexGarage Plus Interwetten+29.042
2237. Augusto FernandezSpeed UpSpeed Up Racing+30.890
232. Jesko RaffinKalexCarXpert Interwetten+31.765
244. Steven OdendaalNTSNTS+36.918
2519. Xavier SimeonKalexTasca Racing Scuderia Moto2+37.042
2620. Joe RobertsKalexAGR Team+38.275
276. Tarran MackenzieSuterKiefer Racing+49.354
NC23. Marcel SchrotterSuterDynavolt Intact GP+4 Laps
NC22. Federico FuligniKalexForward Junior Team+4 Laps
NC89. Khairul Idham PawiKalexIdemitsu Honda Team Asia+6 Laps
NC32. Isaac VinalesKalexBE-A-VIP SAG Team+6 Laps
NC73. Alex MarquezKalexEG 0,0 Marc VDS+10 Laps
NC10. Luca MariniKalexForward Team+12 Laps
NC49. Axel PonsKalexRW Racing GP+14 Laps

