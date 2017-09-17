No Further Action over First Lap Crash in Singapore

Stewards have taken no action following the first corner crash in Singapore - Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Stewards have decided that no further action will be taken on any of the drivers involved in the first lap clash in the Singapore Grand Prix between Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen.

No driver was found to be ‘wholly or predominantly to blame for the incident’, which saw Vettel edge Verstappen into Raikkonen, which ultimately spun one Scuderia Ferrari into the other.

Raikkonen was thereafter out of control of his SF70H, with the Finn collecting both Red Bull Racing’s Verstappen and the innocent Fernando Alonso at the apex of turn one, while Vettel was out a few corners later after spinning into the wall.

“The Stewards examined video evidence and heard from Sebastian Vettel, the driver of Car 5, Kimi Raikkonen, the driver of Car 7, Max Verstappen, the driver of Car 33 and the team representatives,” said the FIA statement.

“Driver of Car 7 had a very good start and was able to attempt overtaking on Car 33 on the left hand side.

“At the same time, Car 5, which had a slower start, moved to the left hand side of the track; Car 33 and Car 7 then collided resulting in a chain collision with Car 5 and, ultimately, Car 14 (Fernando Alonso) at the next turn.

“The Stewards consider that no driver was found to have been wholly or predominantly to blame for the incident and will therefore take no further action.”