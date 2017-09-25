Nothing changes following lucky Singapore result – Toto Wolff

Mercedes AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team Boss Toto Wolff has said the squad will need to be on the top of their game at this weekend’s Malaysian Grand Prix, despite their surprise victory at the last round in Singapore, which saw them go 102 points clear of Scuderia Ferrari at the top of the constructor’s standings.

The Austrian has confirmed it will still be business as usual following the strong result, that saw Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel take himself and team-mate Kimi Raikkonen out at the start of the Singapore race, whilst the Silver Arrows took first and third place, in what was a dream situation for the German squad.

“The last race was a strong reminder that sport always has the power to surprise and defy all predictions. We have been on the receiving end of those bad moments before, and we know that they can happen as easily to us as anybody else.

“The result in Singapore doesn’t change anything in terms of how we approach the final six races, beginning this weekend in Malaysia. We will need to be at the top of our game on every track if we want to maintain our lead in both championships to the end of the season.”

This weekend’s Malaysian Grand Prix is a home race for Mercedes main sponsor PETRONAS, and therefore the squad would love to secure a strong result in their presence.

Last year, was not a race to remember for the Brackley based squad when driver Lewis Hamilton suffered an engine blow out in the final stages of the grand prix, having looked odds on to take victory.

However despite their poor form in 2016, the Sepang international Circuit, is a track that should play to the strengths of the W08, and Wolff is hopeful they will perform up to expectations.

“This will be a weekend with great resonance for us: we have a very close relationship with the country, thanks to our friends at PETRONAS, and the race has given us many moments of drama and glory over the years.

“Our record there in recent seasons has been mixed but the fundamental characteristics of the circuit, with its sweeping corners and long straights, should mean the car is well-suited to the circuit.”

For this weekend’s race and the remainder of the season, Mercedes will be looking to continue their good run of form since returning from the summer break, and secure maximum points at every opportunity.

“It goes without saying that our target is to deliver a winning performance to mark the final Grand Prix at Sepang – and to build on the good momentum we have enjoyed since the summer break.”