Oliveira on Aragon Pole after Late Confusion

Miguel Oliveira will start from pole position for the Aragon Grand Prix after confusion reigned at the end of Saturday’s qualifying session. The KTM rider initially had pole stripped away from him and handed to Mattia Pasini but after race direction corrected their own error, Oliveira was promoted back up to his first pole since Argentina in April.

Pasini had provided most of the fireworks in an otherwise quiet session with the Italian angered by Sandro Cortese who appeared to hold him up on his first run before following him on his second, a tactic which did little to improve the Italtrans rider’s mood. Hs day finally looked to have taken a turn for the better when Oliveira had his pole time deleted for exceeding track limits after the session, but the story wasn’t over yet.

Just as Oliveira’s KTM had been returned from parc fermé to his garage, race direction announced that his track limits infringement had actually occurred on a slower lap, rather than his pole effort, and the Portuguese youngster was promoted back to top spot.

The fit-again Alex Marquez completes the front row with championship leader Franco Morbidelli heading the second row in fourth. Simone Corsi lines up fifth for Speed Up ahead of Gresini’s Jorge Navarro while championship contender Thomas Luthi has work to do from seventh spot. The Suters of Marcel Schrotter and Cortese will start eighth and ninth respectively with Takaaki Nakagami rounding out the top ten.

Moto2 Gran Premio Movistar de Aragon – Qualifying