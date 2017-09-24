Oliveira on Aragon Pole after Late Confusion

Miguel Oliveira will start from pole position for the Aragon Grand Prix after confusion reigned at the end of Saturday’s qualifying session. The KTM rider initially had pole stripped away from him and handed to Mattia Pasini but after race direction corrected their own error, Oliveira was promoted back up to his first pole since Argentina in April.
Pasini had provided most of the fireworks in an otherwise quiet session with the Italian angered by Sandro Cortese who appeared to hold him up on his first run before following him on his second, a tactic which did little to improve the Italtrans rider’s mood. Hs day finally looked to have taken a turn for the better when Oliveira had his pole time deleted for exceeding track limits after the session, but the story wasn’t over yet.
Just as Oliveira’s KTM had been returned from parc fermé to his garage, race direction announced that his track limits infringement had actually occurred on a slower lap, rather than his pole effort, and the Portuguese youngster was promoted back to top spot.
The fit-again Alex Marquez completes the front row with championship leader Franco Morbidelli heading the second row in fourth. Simone Corsi lines up fifth for Speed Up ahead of Gresini’s Jorge Navarro while championship contender Thomas Luthi has work to do from seventh spot. The Suters of Marcel Schrotter and Cortese will start eighth and ninth respectively with Takaaki Nakagami rounding out the top ten.
Moto2 Gran Premio Movistar de Aragon – Qualifying
|Pos
|Rider
|Constructor
|Team
|Best Time
|1
|44. Miguel Oliveira
|KTM
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|1:53.736
|2
|54. Mattia Pasini
|Kalex
|Italtrans Racing Team
|1:53.757
|3
|73. Alex Marquez
|Kalex
|EG 0,0 Marc VDS
|1:53.807
|4
|21. Franco Morbidelli
|Kalex
|EG 0,0 Marc VDS
|1:53.841
|5
|24. Simone Corsi
|Speed Up
|Speed Up Racing
|1:53.876
|6
|9. Jorge Navarro
|Kalex
|Federal Oil Gresini Moto2
|1:53.922
|7
|12. Thomas Luthi
|Kalex
|CarXpert Interwetten
|1:53.976
|8
|23. Marcel Schrotter
|Suter
|Dynavolt Intact GP
|1:54.053
|9
|11. Sandro Cortese
|Suter
|Dynavolt Intact GP
|1:54.072
|10
|30. Takaaki Nakagami
|Kalex
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
|1:54.149
|11
|77. Dominique Aegerter
|Suter
|Kiefer Racing
|1:54.225
|12
|42. Francesco Bagnaia
|Kalex
|Sky Racing Team VR46
|1:54.282
|13
|10. Luca Marini
|Kalex
|Forward Team
|1:54.361
|14
|40. Fabio Quartararo
|Kalex
|Pons HP 40
|1:54.461
|15
|49. Axel Pons
|Kalex
|RW Racing GP
|1:54.534
|16
|7. Lorenzo Baldassarri
|Kalex
|Forward Team
|1:54.717
|17
|87. Remy Gardner
|Tech 3
|Tech 3 Racing
|1:54.728
|18
|55. Hafizh Syahrin
|Kalex
|Petronas Raceline Malaysia
|1:54.797
|19
|57. Edgar Pons
|Kalex
|Pons HP 40
|1:54.856
|20
|41. Brad Binder
|KTM
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|1:54.870
|21
|19. Xavier Simeon
|Kalex
|Tasca Racing Scuderia Moto2
|1:54.880
|22
|37. Augusto Fernandez
|Speed Up
|Speed Up Racing
|1:54.883
|23
|4. Steven Odendaal
|NTS
|NTS
|1:55.032
|24
|45. Tetsuta Nagashima
|Kalex
|Teluru SAG Team
|1:55.040
|25
|97. Xavi Vierge
|Tech 3
|Tech 3 Racing
|1:55.080
|26
|5. Andrea Locatelli
|Kalex
|Italtrans Racing Team
|1:55.167
|27
|62. Stefano Manzi
|Kalex
|Sky Racing Team VR46
|1:55.194
|28
|27. Iker Lecuona
|Kalex
|Garage Plus Interwetten
|1:55.224
|29
|32. Isaac Vinales
|Kalex
|BE-A-VIP SAG Team
|1:55.400
|30
|2. Jesko Raffin
|Kalex
|CarXpert Interwetten
|1:55.652
|31
|20. Joe Roberts
|Kalex
|AGR Team
|1:55.688
|32
|89. Khairul Idham Pawi
|Kalex
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
|1:55.770
|33
|6. Tarran Mackenzie
|Suter
|Kiefer Racing
|1:55.805
|34
|22. Federico Fuligni
|Kalex
|Forward Junior Team
|1:55.906