Oliveira on Aragon Pole after Late Confusion

Miguel Oliveira - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

Miguel Oliveira will start from pole position for the Aragon Grand Prix after confusion reigned at the end of Saturday’s qualifying session. The KTM rider initially had pole stripped away from him and handed to Mattia Pasini but after race direction corrected their own error, Oliveira was promoted back up to his first pole since Argentina in April.

Pasini had provided most of the fireworks in an otherwise quiet session with the Italian angered by Sandro Cortese who appeared to hold him up on his first run before following him on his second, a tactic which did little to improve the Italtrans rider’s mood. Hs day finally looked to have taken a turn for the better when Oliveira had his pole time deleted for exceeding track limits after the session, but the story wasn’t over yet.

Just as Oliveira’s KTM had been returned from parc fermé to his garage, race direction announced that his track limits infringement had actually occurred on a slower lap, rather than his pole effort, and the Portuguese youngster was promoted back to top spot.

The fit-again Alex Marquez completes the front row with championship leader Franco Morbidelli heading the second row in fourth. Simone Corsi lines up fifth for Speed Up ahead of Gresini’s Jorge Navarro while championship contender Thomas Luthi has work to do from seventh spot. The Suters of Marcel Schrotter and Cortese will start eighth and ninth respectively with Takaaki Nakagami rounding out the top ten.

 

Moto2 Gran Premio Movistar de Aragon – Qualifying

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time
144. Miguel OliveiraKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo1:53.736
254. Mattia PasiniKalexItaltrans Racing Team1:53.757
373. Alex MarquezKalexEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:53.807
421. Franco MorbidelliKalexEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:53.841
524. Simone CorsiSpeed UpSpeed Up Racing1:53.876
69. Jorge NavarroKalexFederal Oil Gresini Moto21:53.922
712. Thomas LuthiKalexCarXpert Interwetten1:53.976
823. Marcel SchrotterSuterDynavolt Intact GP1:54.053
911. Sandro CorteseSuterDynavolt Intact GP1:54.072
1030. Takaaki NakagamiKalexIdemitsu Honda Team Asia1:54.149
1177. Dominique AegerterSuterKiefer Racing1:54.225
1242. Francesco BagnaiaKalexSky Racing Team VR461:54.282
1310. Luca MariniKalexForward Team1:54.361
1440. Fabio QuartararoKalexPons HP 401:54.461
1549. Axel PonsKalexRW Racing GP1:54.534
167. Lorenzo BaldassarriKalexForward Team1:54.717
1787. Remy GardnerTech 3Tech 3 Racing1:54.728
1855. Hafizh SyahrinKalexPetronas Raceline Malaysia1:54.797
1957. Edgar PonsKalexPons HP 401:54.856
2041. Brad BinderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo1:54.870
2119. Xavier SimeonKalexTasca Racing Scuderia Moto21:54.880
2237. Augusto FernandezSpeed UpSpeed Up Racing1:54.883
234. Steven OdendaalNTSNTS1:55.032
2445. Tetsuta NagashimaKalexTeluru SAG Team1:55.040
2597. Xavi ViergeTech 3Tech 3 Racing1:55.080
265. Andrea LocatelliKalexItaltrans Racing Team1:55.167
2762. Stefano ManziKalexSky Racing Team VR461:55.194
2827. Iker LecuonaKalexGarage Plus Interwetten1:55.224
2932. Isaac VinalesKalexBE-A-VIP SAG Team1:55.400
302. Jesko RaffinKalexCarXpert Interwetten1:55.652
3120. Joe RobertsKalexAGR Team1:55.688
3289. Khairul Idham PawiKalexIdemitsu Honda Team Asia1:55.770
336. Tarran MackenzieSuterKiefer Racing1:55.805
3422. Federico FuligniKalexForward Junior Team1:55.906

