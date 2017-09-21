Paddy Lowe: “It’s Great To Come Out Of Another Race With Some Points”

Williams Martini Racing‘s Paddy Lowe says it was great the team grabbed a points finish from the Singapore Grand Prix, despite the fact both cars performed poorly in Qualifying.

Both Williams’ drivers of Felipe Massa and Lance Stroll suffered a poor qualifying performance with both cars failing to get out of qualifying 1.

For the race in the sudden downpour, Stroll and Massa went for different wet tyres for the start. Stroll benefited the most with the intermediates which saw him get into the points for an eighth place finish. Massa however, struggled with the wets and lost pace throughout the race to finish in eleventh.

“After a poor qualifying it’s great to come out of another race with some points on the board. It was looking like it would be an interesting race as soon as the rain came in. We have never had rain for the race in Singapore and it was remarkably persistent.”

“Lance chose to start on the intermediate tyre in P18 with Felipe opting for the extreme wet in P17. Unfortunately, along with a few other drivers, the full wet turned out to be the wrong choice.” said Lowe.

Stroll performed an impressive drive throughout the two hours and grabbing points in his first appearance at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. Lowe felt that the Canadian put up a fantastic drive at one of the toughest races on the calendar.

“In Lance’s case he drove a great race. He was one of the earliest to stop for dry tyres and he had good pace on the ultrasoft, taking the advantages at every stage. He put up a good defence as well, particularly towards the end, and managed to get an excellent eighth place for his first finish in Singapore; one of the toughest races on the Formula One calendar.”

Massa’s race was compromised when started on the wets and Lowe felt there was a chance to switch him straight to slicks but the team missed out on the window of opportunity.

“On Felipe’s side, he drove well throughout the whole evening, but really the mistake was made at the beginning and it was impossible to unwind from that extra stop that we needed to make.”

“We hoped to jump straight from the full wet to the dry tyre, which is why we tried to stay out longer in the first stint, but we missed that window by a few laps and he had to make an extra stop for intermediates, which really ruined his race. Nevertheless, it was a good drive from P17 to P11, to finish just outside the points.”