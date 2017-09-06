Paffett hoping to bounce back at Nürburgring

Gary Paffett is confident as DTM heads back to Germany for the thirteenth and fourteenth races of the season at the legendary Nürburgring.

The Brit starts the weekend ninth place in the championship after picking up points at both races at Zandvoort, including a fifth place finish.

“Driving at the Nürburgring is a lot of fun.” said Paffett. “As a team, we didn’t exactly have the best of weekends at Zandvoort, which is why we’ll try to improve at the Nürburgring.

“We’re getting close to the end of the season now, so it’s important to secure some good results. Personally, I would like to finish on the podium and maybe take my first win of the year.”

Ulrich Fritz, Head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport DTM, is hoping for a lot more after the poor performance last time out, “Zandvoort was certainly not the weekend we’d hoped for, so the next two races at the Nürburgring will be all the more important.

“We’ve always been pretty competitive there in recent years and have Luggi in our ranks, who is a real specialist at the ‘Ring’. He’s posted the fastest lap there in three of the last four qualifying sessions, which you very rarely see in a close-fought championship like the DTM.

“But we have plenty of other drivers, yes indeed, who have also already enjoyed success at the Nürburgring. We’re confident that a good weekend lies ahead of us in the Eifel.”

Paffett’s record at Nurburgring has seen him collect one win, two poles and two fastest laps since 2003, along with three podium finishes.