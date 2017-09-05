Palmer Expects Alonso Monza Move to be Talking Point ahead of Singapore GP

Jolyon Palmer has hit back at Fernando Alonso following their duel during the Italian Grand Prix, with the Briton feeling the Spaniard was initially at fault for pushing him off track at the Roggia chicane whilst they battled for twelfth position on Sunday.

Palmer was handed a five-second-time penalty for cutting the chicane after failing to allow the McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team driver back ahead, but the Renault Sport Formula 1 Team racer felt that he was already ahead of the Spaniard heading into the turn and did not need to relinquish the position.

Palmer, who was eventually forced into retirement with a mechanical issue that extended his pointless run this season, admitted he does not care about what Alonso said, but expects there to be more talks ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix to what is expected of drivers in situations like this.

“I was ahead coming in the corner, he braked super late and forced me off the track,” said Palmer to Sky Sports. “I’m sure it will be another talking point at the next race because Fernando is not very happy about it but I don’t care.

“It’s what I thought might happen. We had a big meeting [at Monza] and if someone is on the inside you know you can just release the brakes.

“You are ahead at the apex, sure, but the other guy has nowhere to go apart from crash or cut the corner. I cut the corner, came back on side-by-side, and made it in the next corner.”