Pascal Wehrlein: “It was quite a chaotic race for me”

Sauber F1 Team driver Pascal Wehrlein says the Singapore Grand Prix was one of the more difficult races he has competed in, but the German did manage to make it home as the twelfth and final classified runner.

In what was an incident-packed race, the Swiss team’s decision to start on full wet tyres and then leave Wehrlein out there until it was dry enough to switch to slicks, left him way down the order, as he struggled to keep the wet tyres working, on a slow drying track.

“It was quite a chaotic race for me. As the track slowly started to dry, we decided to stay out on wet tyres and wait for the opportunity to change to a set of dry tyres, as soon as the track conditions would allow.

“However, the track did not dry up as quickly as we had anticipated, and the change to intermediate tyres was too late.

As a result of that the German lost too much time, and on such a tight circuit, he was receiving blue flags left, right and centre, forcing him to move aside and ruin any chance he had of catching those ahead of him.

“Later on during the race, I lost more and more time due to many consecutive blue flags.”

Although he received no points for his efforts, to bring the car home undamaged was an achievement in itself, it was however not the result the Sauber F1 Team were hoping for, and it capped off a disappointing weekend.