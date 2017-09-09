Moto2

Pasini Eases to Fourth Straight Moto2 Pole

Mattia Pasini - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

Mattia Pasini’s remarkable run of qualifying success continued at Misano with his fourth consecutive Moto2 pole position. The Rimini-born rider, riding in a helmet paying tribute to his late friend Marco Simoncelli, claimed a comfortable pole position ahead of Franco Morbidelli at the circuit located just 2km away from his home town.

The big news story of the weekend unfolded 24 hours before qualifying with Alex Marquez suffering a vicious high-side exiting Quercia on Friday morning. The heavy landing saw the Spaniard suffer a hairline fracture to his pelvis as well as internal bleeding, ruling him out of the rest of the weekend and leaving Morbidelli as the sole Marc VDS entrant.

Morbidelli looked like the man to beat early in the qualifying session, clocking a 1:37.685 eight minutes in, but the championship leader was deprived of pole twenty minutes from time. Pasini, making good use of a slipstream in the third sector, found a quarter of a second on his compatriot’s time and although Morbidelli would improve later on, Pasini had done enough for yet another pole.

Dominique Aegerter produced a fine performance to claim his first front row start since Jerez aboard the Kiefer Suter while 2016 winner Lorenzo Baldassarri snatched fourth with a sensational last flyer. Takaaki Nakagami will start fifth ahead of Francesco Bagnaia with the late improvements relegating Thomas Luthi to seventh, leaving him five spots behind his championship rival.

Simone Corsi starts eighth on the leading Speed Up with Miguel Oliveira the first of the KTMs in ninth, just ahead of Fabio Quartararo.

 

Moto2 Tribul Mastercard GP San Marino e Riviera di Rimini – Qualifying

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time
154. Mattia PasiniKalexItaltrans Racing Team1:37.390
221. Franco MorbidelliKalexEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:37.473
377. Dominique AegerterSuterKiefer Racing1:37.723
47. Lorenzo BaldassarriKalexForward Team1:37.734
530. Takaaki NakagamiKalexIdemitsu Honda Team Asia1:37.777
642. Francesco BagnaiaKalexSky Racing Team VR461:37.889
712. Thomas LuthiKalexCarXpert Interwetten1:37.937
824. Simone CorsiSpeed UpSpeed Up Racing1:37.940
944. Miguel OliveiraKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo1:37.983
1040. Fabio QuartararoKalexPons HP 401:38.056
1110. Luca MariniKalexForward Team1:38.060
129. Jorge NavarroKalexFederal Oil Gresini Moto21:38.128
1311. Sandro CorteseSuterDynavolt Intact GP1:38.166
1455. Hafizh SyahrinKalexPetronas Raceline Malaysia1:38.173
1597. Xavi ViergeTech 3Tech 3 Racing1:38.214
1662. Stefano ManziKalexSky Racing Team VR461:38.253
1741. Brad BinderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo1:38.333
1857. Edgar PonsKalexPons HP 401:38.418
1927. Iker LecuonaKalexGarage Plus Interwetten1:38.449
2049. Axel PonsKalexRW Racing GP1:38.479
215. Andrea LocatelliKalexItaltrans Racing Team1:38.483
2287. Remy GardnerTech 3Tech 3 Racing1:38.585
2332. Isaac VinalesKalexBE-A-VIP SAG Team1:38.604
2419. Xavier SimeonKalexTasca Racing Scuderia Moto21:38.705
2537. Augusto FernandezSpeed UpSpeed Up Racing1:38.739
2615. Alex De AngelisSuterDynavolt Intact GP1:38.814
272. Jesko RaffinKalexCarXpert Interwetten1:38.866
2845. Tetsuta NagashimaKalexTeluru SAG Team1:39.084
2989. Khairul Idham PawiKalexIdemitsu Honda Team Asia1:39.320
3020. Joe RobertsKalexAGR Team1:39.380
316. Tarran MackenzieSuterKiefer Racing1:39.848
3222. Federico FuligniKalexForward Junior Team1:39.978
NQ73. Alex MarquezKalexEG 0,0 Marc VDSNo Time

