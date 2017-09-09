Pat Symonds to join Ross Brawn’s 2021 F1 rules panel

Former Renault and Williams Martini Racing technical director Pat Symonds will be one of the people responsible for drafting Formula 1’s projected new ruleset in 2021.

Symonds joins a Formula One Management-organised panel – led by Ross Brawn, Formula 1’s Managing Director of Motor sports – that will govern the direction of F1’s future plans, which is expected to include a brand new engine formula.

After leaving Williams at the end of 2016, the experienced Symonds is currently an analyst for Sky Sports F1, although his role with FOM is not expected to clash with his TV duties.

“The group is currently four people, but it will increase to twelve,” said Symonds, speaking to German publication Bild. “We meet regularly in London – and will try to use our experience for the next set of regulations.

“It’s a very interesting task, and it’s great to work with Ross again.”

Currently considering a cheaper and louder solution to the current turbo engines, the panel is also expected to reform a number of rules – most notably the penalty system – to improve the accessibility of the sport.

The panel is also believed to be considering changes to the aerodynamic formula – specifically to remove the need for the much-maligned Drag Reduction System (DRS).