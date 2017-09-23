MotoGP

Pedrosa Quickest on Rain-Hit Friday at Aragon

Dani Pedrosa - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

Dani Pedrosa set the pace on a drying track as mixed weather conditions overshadowed the opening day of practice at the Aragon Grand Prix. The Spaniard, who struggled desperately for tyre temperature in the wet at Misano and finished a lowly fourteenth, put those struggles behind him, finishing as the only rider under the two-minute barrier.

Much of the focus on day one centred around the returning Valentino Rossi who was riding MotoGP machinery for the first time since breaking his leg just three weeks ago. The Italian eased his way back in during FP1, completing just eight laps, before improving later in the afternoon and although he could only manage twentieth, the Yamaha rider did climb as high as second at one stage.

The closing minutes of second practice resembled a qualifying session as the track dried out and Pedrosa ultimately set the pace, improving to a 1:59.858 to edge out Jorge Lorenzo. The Ducati rider finished a strong second, backing up the impressive pace he had shown in the wet at Misano prior to crashing, while Johann Zarco pipped Marc Marquez to third after the championship leader chose not to chase a fast time in the latter stages.

Karel Abraham took an excellent fifth ahead of Cal Crutchlow and the similarly impressive Sam Lowes while Andrea Dovizioso ended the day in eighth, fractionally faster than the Espargaro brothers, led by Aleix on the second Aprilia.

With conditions likely to be better in Saturday morning though, FP3 is likely to be the sole session that decides the automatic qualifiers for Q2, news that will please Maverick Vinales who lacked pace throughout the day.

 

2017 Gran Premio Movistar de Aragon – Friday Practice

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time 
126. Dani PedrosaHondaRepsol Honda Team1:59.858FP2
299. Jorge LorenzoDucatiDucati Team2:00.072FP2
35. Johann ZarcoYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 32:00.320FP2
493. Marc MarquezHondaRepsol Honda Team2:00.459FP2
517. Karel AbrahamDucatiPull&Bear Aspar Team2:00.471FP2
635. Cal CrutchlowHondaLCR Honda2:00.482FP2
722. Sam LowesApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini2:00.585FP2
84. Andrea DoviziosoDucatiDucati Team2:00.962FP2
941. Aleix EspargaroApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini2:01.015FP2
1044. Pol EspargaroKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing2:01.042FP2
1119. Alvaro BautistaDucatiPull&Bear Aspar Team2:01.103FP2
1243. Jack MillerHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS2:01.149FP2
1338. Bradley SmithKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing2:01.350FP2
1429. Andrea IannoneSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR2:01.471FP2
1536. Mika KallioKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing2:01.492FP2
1645. Scott ReddingDucatiOCTO Pramac Racing2:01.516FP2
1725. Maverick VinalesYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP2:01.632FP2
1894. Jonas FolgerYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 32:01.745FP2
199. Danilo PetrucciDucatiOCTO Pramac Racing2:01.810FP2
2046. Valentino RossiYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP2:01.917FP2
2142. Alex RinsSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR2:02.077FP2
2253. Tito RabatHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS2:02.393FP2
2376. Loris BazDucatiReale Avintia Racing2:02.677FP2
248. Hector BarberaDucatiReale Avintia Racing2:02.935FP2

