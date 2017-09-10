Performance Tech Motorsports set for 2018 Prototype Class Switch

Performance Tech Motorsports look set to move to the Prototype class in 2018 - Credit: Jake Galstad / LAT Images, Courtesy of IMSA

Performance Tech Motorsports look set to move into the Prototype class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2018 as the Prototype Challenge class they are currently dominating is to be discontinued at the end of the current campaign.

Team owner Brent O’Neill has confirmed that they are close to confirming their programme for 2018, with the likelihood that Kyle Masson, James French and Patricio O’Ward will race a Gibson V8-powered Ligier JS P217 chassis in the premiere class of the championship.

“We’re working on it, and it’s a big jump for everybody,” said O’Neill to RACER. “We’re hoping to announce something in the next couple of weeks.”

O’Neill is also happy that the Balance of Performance in the Prototype class between the Daytona Prototypes and P2 machines have been reduced, especially as a P2 machine secured its first victory in the championship this season with the Tequila Patron ESM squad at Road America, and he expects the gap to close still further next year.

“IMSA has definitely made some headway with [Balance of Performance],” said O’Neill. “On Friday, I spent the day with Dallara at their office and it’s pretty interesting when you can sit in the room with the guys who built the Cadillac, and they’ll even admit that it’s got gobs of horsepower.

“IMSA has gotten the cars closer, and hopefully going into 2018, the P2 cars will have a chance at a win.”