Petrov Wins as Juri Vips is Victorious in Title Fight

The final race of the season saw the ADAC Formula 4 title finally wrapped up as Juri Vips walked away with the crown that Prema Powerteam have narrowly missed out on in the past. After a tussle at the start, he came home in third with Artem Petrov taking the win at Hockenheim.

Petrov’s win was his first of the year after a part-campaign with Van Amersfoort Racing. He was joined on the podium by championship runner-up Marcus Armstrong and champion Vips.

With the title still to play for, anyone of Vips, Armstrong and Felipe Drugovich could walk away with the crown. Vips led the overall standings going into the race and was third on the grid with Armstrong on pole.

Off the line, the Prema drivers were quick to break, with Armstrong and Vips going side by side into the hairpin. Both out-braked themselves though, allowing Cedric Piro to inherit the lead as Armstrong took second with Vips stuck behind Petrov in third.

Fortunately for the #44 he could still win the title from outside the podium as Fabio Scherer and Drugovich closed up behind. Life soon looked up for Vips with Armstrong’s move on the leader allowing Petrov to jump two places.

Piro soon found himself falling backwards, with Armstrong and Vips both making their way past. Scherer and Drugovich though would not end promisingly, with the Brazilian losing control and edging Scherer off the road at turn three, before damage saw him drop down the order as well.

As the race drew to a close, it ended up being an easy run to the flag by Petrov, as Vips maintained his position just behind teammate and rival Armstrong to secure the ADAC F4 title.

Vips has been the most consistent of the championship contenders this season, though has come under threat in recent rounds. A poor result for Drugovich and not enough from Armstrong ensures that the Estonian becomes the third series champion and achieving what Mick Schumacher narrowly missed out on last year.

Fourth would eventually go the way of Louis Gachot for a seasons best ahead of Drugovich and Piro. Rounding out the top eight in a largely unexpected order was Sophia Floersch and Oliver Soderstrom.