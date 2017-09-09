MotoGP

Petrucci Edges Ahead on Friday at Misano

Danilo Petrucci - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

Danilo Petrucci took Ducati to the top of the timesheets as the San Marino Grand Prix weekend got underway without home favourite Valentino Rossi at Misano. The fans favourite was forced to miss his home round after breaking his leg on an enduro bike but Petrucci gave his compatriots plenty to cheer, edging out Rossi’s team-mate Maverick Vinales.

This morning’s running initially took place on a drying track after overnight rain and with conditions unknown for FP3 on Saturday, the closing stages of FP2 resembled a qualifying session as riders jockeyed for position with a Q2 spot in mind. It was here that Petrucci clocked the quickest time of the day, setting a 1:33.231 on his GP17 machine boasting Ducati’s updated aero fairing.

The late dash for a qualifying time didn’t include Marc Marquez who saw his Friday running disrupted by a crash for the second consecutive Grand Prix. The world champion lost the front end of his Honda at the high-speed final corner with seven minutes of the afternoon remaining, forcing him to retreat to the pits for his spare bike and denying him the chance to improve on fifth.

Vinales, the sole Movistar Yamaha rider this weekend, slotted into second, just five thousandths behind Petrucci while championship leader Andrea Dovizioso claimed third, narrowly ahead of 2016 winner Dani Pedrosa on the first of the Repsol Hondas. Cal Crutchlow, who carries a finger injury into this weekend’s race, was sixth fastest despite a heavy crash of his own, just behind Marquez.

Ducati wildcard Michele Pirro was seventh having ended the morning as high as second, outpacing team-mate Jorge Lorenzo in eighth, while Andrea Iannone and Tito Rabat were the surprise names rounding out the top ten.

 

2017 Tribul Mastercard GP San Marino e Riviera di Rimini – Friday Practice

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time 
19. Danilo PetrucciDucatiOCTO Pramac Racing1:33.231FP2
225. Maverick VinalesYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:33.236FP2
34. Andrea DoviziosoDucatiDucati Team1:33.294FP2
426. Dani PedrosaHondaRepsol Honda Team1:33.346FP2
593. Marc MarquezHondaRepsol Honda Team1:33.475FP2
635. Cal CrutchlowHondaLCR Honda1:33.545FP2
751. Michele PirroDucatiDucati Team1:33.591FP2
899. Jorge LorenzoDucatiDucati Team1:33.614FP2
929. Andrea IannoneSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:33.740FP2
1053. Tito RabatHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:33.820FP2
1141. Aleix EspargaroApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:33.832FP2
125. Johann ZarcoYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:33.914FP2
1319. Alvaro BautistaDucatiPull&Bear Aspar Team1:33.937FP2
1476. Loris BazDucatiReale Avintia Racing1:34.054FP2
158. Hector BarberaDucatiReale Avintia Racing1:34.137FP2
1645. Scott ReddingDucatiOCTO Pramac Racing1:34.266FP2
1794. Jonas FolgerYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:34.322FP2
1843. Jack MillerHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:34.411FP2
1944. Pol EspargaroKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:34.499FP2
2017. Karel AbrahamDucatiPull&Bear Aspar Team1:34.678FP2
2138. Bradley SmithKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:34.842FP2
2242. Alex RinsSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:34.903FP2
2322. Sam LowesApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:35.052FP2

