Piastri Wins to Extend Championship Battle to Brands Hatch

Starting from pole, Oscar Piastri held off his main F4 British Championship rival at Silverstone to close the gap at the front to 67.5 points. The result means that he takes the title battle onto Brands Hatch with Jamie Caroline needing only 7.5 points to secure the crown.

Piastri made a typically strong start, but all eyes were on Caroline as the championship leader blasted his way up to second by the second corner.

Hampus Ericsson had started on the front row, but another Cup victory looked out of sight as a poor start was followed by the Swede running into the back of Alex Quinn. He was launched into the air, but landed on all fours and continued, only to retire. Quinn would also continue for a while, but soon headed to the pits with damage.

With Piastri and Caroline breaking away all eyes were on the battle for third as Johnathan Hoggard hounded Logan Sargeant. The race two winner was clearly struggling as he was forced to let Hoggard through before turning his attention to those behind.

As for Piastri, he was not prepared to simply let Caroline secure the title, breaking away as the race went on, taking the title battle to Brands.

In the end, Piastri took the chequered flag by 3.7 seconds with Caroline and Hoggard completing the podium. It wasn’t easy for the Fortec Motorsport driver though after a late collision with Patrik Pasma.

Oliver York had been on course for third, but was forced to take to the pits after the crash between Hoggard and Pasma, that saw the latter retire. With Ayrton Simmons having a 5-second penalty, fourth would go to Sargeant, pushed to the line by Linus Lundqvist.

Lundqvist had started in fifteenth after a dismal qualifying but despite running onto the grass still worked his way up the field. Simmons would be sixth as Karl Massaad and Challenge Cup winner Olli Caldwell rounded out the top eight.