Preview: Bushell On Course For Historic Clio Title At Silverstone

Mike Bushell is set to write his name in the record books as only the second two-time champion in Renault UK Clio Cup history this weekend as the championship heads to Silverstone for the penultimate meeting of the season.

The 2014 champion heads into the weekend with a commanding 82 point lead atop the standings, and if that advantage stays at 69 points or more after the two races around the Silverstone national circuit, he will be champion with a meeting to spare.

Bushell’s title charge took a slight wobble last time out at Rockingham as qualifying issues led to a season low finish of tenth, but it will be no surprise to see him add to his season tally of nine pole positions, seven wins and twelve pole positions.

Mathematically three drivers can still deprive the Team Pyro ace of the title, with that group led by Lee Pattison, who recorded a third win of the season at Rockingham to keep his faint hopes of a maiden title alive, having been vice-champion back in 2010.

Paul Rivett and Max Coates are locked in a battle for third in the standings meanwhile, with three points separating them heading to Silverstone after Coates closed in with a double pole, victory and third place at Rockingham, his best ever weekend in the championship.

That means he now matches his adversary on six podium finishes for the season so far, a tally that three-time champion Rivett will be hoping to add to this weekend as he celebrates a landmark moment in his superb UK Clio Cup career with his 200th race start.

Another incredibly close fought battle in the standings comes over fifth position, with Daniel Rowbottom leading James Colburn by three points. Rowbottom has taken four podiums in the last eight races, while Colburn was a race-winner back at Oulton Park.

The ever-improving Lucas Orrock is an increasing threat to the podium positions meanwhile, having taken two top five finishes in the last four races, while Thruxton race-winner James Dorlin will be keen to bounce back from a frustrating Rockingham weekend.

Other podium contenders come in the shape of Jack McCarthy, who took his maiden rostrum finish at Rockingham, two-time second place finisher Nathan Harrison and Dan Zelos, a regular in the top six who is determined to feature in the mix for the top three.

Luke Reade and Sam Osborne head to Silverstone in new surroundings after both switching from Ciceley Motorsport to WDE Motorsport for the remainder of the season, leaving behind Jade Edwards who has recently broken into the top ten a couple of times.

Jamsport drop to a single car entry for Aaron Thompson, Brett Lidsey is back for his second outing of the season with MRM, while Bradley Burns and Zak Fulk will be aiming to build on strong Rockingham debuts.

Full championship standings ahead of the meeting can be found here: http://tsl-timing.com/file/?f=TOCA/2017/173403ptscli.pdf