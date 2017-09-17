Quinn Storms to Race One Victory at Silverstone

In a Silverstone race that was interrupted by a late rain shower, Alex Quinn hung on for a memorable third victory of the year. The first F4 British Championship race of the weekend was dominated by the TRS Arden driver who looks to stay in the championship hunt.

Quinn’s race was won mostly at the start, getting the jump on teammate and polesitter Oscar Piastri. The Australian wouldn’t let his rival escape though and kept him honest in the opening laps.

The battling Arden’s would allow Oliver York and Jamie Caroline to join the squabble as the top four broke away from the pack. With two laps to go though, all would change as the heavens opening on the 1.64 mile circuit. The leaders braved it on dry tyres, with Quinn managing to break away.

In the end, Quinn won by over a second from York, who benefited from a spin by Caroline as he attempted to take second place. Piastri claimed the final podium position having run wide to avoid the Carlin driver, though will be frustrated that Caroline still claimed fourth place, dropping his championship lead by just 3 points.

Behind them, it was a battle of the regular front-runners with Ayrton Simmons and Linus Lundqvist making the most of the rain shower having both started outside the top ten. Simmons had been handed a five second penalty for an infringement earlier in the race, but maintained fifth from the Swede.

Rounding out the top eight would be Logan Sargeant and Johnathan Hoggard, who gets the honour of starting on reverse grid pole for race two. Elsewhere, Hampus Ericsson dropped to ninth from fourth, but still won the Ford F4 Challenge Cup.