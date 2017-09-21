Racing to return to Switzerland with Formula E race

Formula E will bring circuit racing back to Switzerland for the first time in sixty years with the inaugural Zurich ePrix.

The FIA World Motor Sport Council published the updated calendar for the 2017-18 season today, which included other new races in Santiago, Sao Paulo, Rome and Zurich.

The Swiss race has been expected to be added to the calendar since a law change had lifted a ban on all-electric racing in 2015.

Before then there had been no racing in the country since the 1955 Le Mans race, where a disastrous crash led to the death of 84 people and injured a further 180.

Season two champion and Swiss driver Sebastien Buemi said the prospect of driving in his home country was ‘a dream come true’.

“Having a race in Switzerland is truly a dream come true, I am delighted about this news and still can’t believe it,” Buemi said.

“Only a few years ago it seemed impossible because of the local legislation, but thanks to Formula E we have managed to bring racing back to my country.

“Zurich is the biggest city and racing there will be incredible, I hear the track will look amazing and can’t wait to give it a go.”

Series CEO Alejandro Agag also praised the announcement, and thanked series sponsor Julius Baer for helping make the Swiss race become a reality.

He said, “I’m thrilled that Formula E is bringing racing back to Switzerland for the first time in over 60 years. This wouldn’t have been possible without the core fundamentals of Formula E – driving the electric revolution and sustainable mobility.

“Following the recent law changes this race was also made possible with the instrumental support of our Swiss partner, Julius Baer.”

The Zurich ePrix will take place on the tenth of June, before double headers in New York and Montreal once again finish the season off.

The calendar will once again start in Hong Kong in December, before the series travels to Marrakesh and then Santiago in February.

Once again there is no space for a London ePrix, with organisers still unable to find a suitable venue since Battersea Park was no longer an option.

