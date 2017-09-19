Ravishanker Joins Field as F3 Gears up for Donington

While the title may already be decided, many drivers are still looking for a future beyond the 2017 BRDC British F3 season. Even the recently crowned champion Enaam Ahmed has been sketchy about his 2018 plans, ensuring that everything is on the line for the field ahead of Donington Park.

There will be another driver debuting in the series though, as Pavan Ravishankar becomes the first Singaporean driver in the BRDC series, as well as the first in British F3 within his own lifetime.

The 18-year-old, who recently finished fourth in the Asian Formula Renault Series will make his British single-seater debut with Double R Racing, having previously won the Singapore Rotax Open Karting championship as well as finishing fifth in the Asian Open Kart Championship.

He replaces Krishnaraaj Mahadik, who won a race at Brands Hatch, in the third car as the Indian assesses option ahead of the next season. Ravishankar has opted to keep his options open in Asia, but admits the importance of building links in Europe.

“I am really looking forward to competing in the last round of British F3, especially at Donington Park – a beautiful circuit rich in history”, said the teenager.

“To be able to work with such a highly renowned team as Double R Racing, the 2016 British F3 Champions, makes me all the more excited and I’m honoured to be part of such an established team. I can’t wait to get to work next weekend with Double R and I hope to start what will be a long-term relationship with the team.”

As for the rest of the field, the fight for second place is far from over as Toby Sowery leads James Pull by just 2 points. The Lanan Racing driver has been on form in the second half, but with Pull appearing on the podium in almost two-thirds of the races, the fight will likely continue until the final lap.

Behind them, the battle for fourth could equally go down the wire, with Cameron Das on 375 points. With Ben Hingeley on 372 and Callan O’Keeffe on 349, either one of the three could walk away with a top four finish at the #DoningtonDecider.