Renault to give Aitken First Taste of F1 Machinery in Jerez

The Renault Sport Formula 1 Team will give Jack Aitken his first opportunity to test a Formula 1 car later this week, with the Anglo-Korean star taking to the track at the Circuito de Jerez in the E20 car that Kimi Raikkonen took to victory in the 2012 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Aitken, currently sitting second in the GP3 Series standings racing with ART Grand Prix with two rounds of the season remaining, will become the first member of the Renault Sport Academy to test a Formula 1 car, having joined the programme at the start of the 2016 season.

The E20 car will be the same one that Robert Kubica used to evaluate whether it was feasible for him to make a Formula 1 race return, and Aitken is delighted and thankful to Renault for giving him the opportunity to test, particularly as it takes place on a circuit he has previous knowledge of in both Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula V8 3.5.

“I’m hugely grateful to Renault Sport and the Academy for giving me this opportunity, my first ever run in a Formula 1 car,” said Aitken.

“I know Jerez from racing there in Formula Renault so I’m looking forward to getting comfortable in the E20 and really having some fun.”