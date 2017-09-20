Rene Binder: “I’m really happy for winning the first race in Texas”

Rene Binder secured his third victory of the season at the Circuit of the Americas last weekend, and was delighted to be victorious in the World Series Formula V8 3.5 championship’s first venture to the United States of America.

The Austrian put his Charouz-run Lotus machine onto pole position for the first time in his career for race one, and then drove superbly throughout to maintain his advantage, and even survived a safety car period when Giuseppe Cipriani spun out.

Eventually Binder took the chequered flag 1.249 seconds clear of Egor Orudzhev, while Pietro Fittipaldi in the second Lotus was more than ten seconds down in third.

“I’m really happy for winning the first race held by the World Series V8 3.5 here in Texas,” said Binder on worldseriesv8.com. “I could control the race and the pace was really good too.

“I made a good start and put up a decent rhythm. Unfortunately, there was a safety car and the gap got smaller in the end but everything went on well and it’s also a 1-3 result for Lotus so we hope to repeat it tomorrow.”

Unfortunately, the second race did not go to plan, with the Austrian stalling on the grid and rejoining the race a lap down. He eventually ended up tenth and with the final point, only profiting from the retirement of team-mate Fittipaldi.