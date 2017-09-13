Rob Huff Replaces Tom Chilton For Power Maxed At Silverstone

Rob Huff will return to the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship this weekend at Silverstone, replacing Tom Chilton for one meeting at Power Maxed Racing.

Regular PMR driver Chilton will miss the penultimate round of the season this weekend in Northamptonshire on medical grounds, expected to be out of action for four weeks following an operation on his gallbladder.

Taking his place in the Vauxhall Astra is fellow World Touring Car Championship driver Huff, who last raced in BTCC with SEAT back in 2004 before switching to WTCC the following season.

“It’s such a shame to miss the next races, but I have to follow the doctor’s orders,” said Chilton. “I’m gutted to miss Silverstone particularly as it’s one of my favourite tracks, but I will be back on the track at Brands.

“I’m really excited to see the car in Rob’s hands this weekend. We both have slightly different driving styles, so by the end of the weekend we all will have learnt more about the Astra, ready for me to push it to be the best it can be during the finals at Brands.”

BTCC will become the fifth top-level touring car championship Huff has competed in during 2017, having raced in the WTCC, CTCC, TCR International Series and TCR Benelux series this year.

“It’s great to be back in the BTCC, my home championship, and to race in a factory team with Power Maxed Racing,” said Huff. “I’ve no real expectations this weekend, I’ve never driven the car or even an NGTC before, but I’ve driven TC1, S2000, Chinese, GT, TCR and all sorts just this year alone, so hopefully I’ll be able to get the hang of it quickly and score some good results for the team.”

Power Maxed Racing team principal Adam Weaver targets at least another podium finish from the last two rounds of the season, saying: “We built those Astras with winning in mind and that’s something we are yet to do. We are incredibly happy with our progress but we only have two rounds left and we are coming out guns blazing for podiums – for both cars.

“Between Chilton, Proctor and the team we have unlocked significant pace in the Astras over the last two rounds and Huffy is certainly stepping in to the best Astra we have had. If a man of his talent can’t wring a result out of it we will have to have a long hard look at ourselves come Monday morning.”