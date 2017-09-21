Rossi Declared Fit to Ride at Aragon

Valentino Rossi has been declared fit for this weekend’s Aragon Grand Prix and will take part in first practice on Friday morning. The Italian suffered displaced fractures of his right tibia and fibula just three weeks ago in a training accident but passed the mandatory medical examination at Aragon today, clearing the way for him to compete in FP1.

The Movistar Yamaha rider trails Marc Marquez and Andrea Dovizioso by 42 points in the race for the championship, a factor that has surely hastened his return. Having tested a Yamaha superbike at Misano on Tuesday, Rossi spoke of his will to get back on track this weekend.

“Fortunately, I had a good test with my YZF-R1M in Misano. I tried also the day before, but the rain stopped me after a few laps. I managed to complete 20 laps and find the answers I was looking for. Eventually, the test was positive and I want to say thanks to Dr. Lucidi and his staff, who helped me find the best solutions to feel the least amount of pain possible in my leg when I‘m riding. Obviously at the end of the test I was in a little bit of pain, but I went to Dr. Pascarella for a medical check, and it came out with a positive result. If I will be declared fit to ride, I’ll have the real answer after FP1, because riding the M1 will be a much bigger challenge. We’ll see.”

Should Rossi prove unable to continue in the Grand Prix weekend beyond first practice, Michael van der Mark will step in on the Movistar Yamaha as previously scheduled.