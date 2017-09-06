Rossi on the road to recovery as he sits out home race

Valentino Rossi has been left ruing what could have been for his home Grand Prix after being forced to sit it out following a motocross accident which left him with a broken leg.

The Italian lives just 20 minutes away from the Misano circuit and despite making good progress with his recovery from the accident on 31 August wont be taking part in the next race.

“It’s a big pity that I can’t be at my home GP.” said Rossi. “For sure, I was really looking forward to the round in Misano, because riding in front of the fans there is something very special, but I have to treat the injury with care.

“I know the team is supporting me during the rehabilitation process. Fortunately I’m fine, I’m not too bad and I’ve already managed to start some light physiotherapy. The recovery time isn’t short, but I will do everything I can to get back on track as soon as possible. I have to say thanks to everyone for the affection you have shown me during these days. See you soon!

Team director Massimo Meregalli added, “Vale‘s accident has cast a bit of a grey cloud over the event. Our team will miss Valentino. We wish him all the best and look forward to having him back as soon as possible.”

Teammate Maverick Viñales will be taking part as the sole Movistar Yamaha rider and he added, “Unfortunately we will arrive at the Misano Grand Prix without my teammate Valentino and it’s a big shame. I know it‘s a very special GP for him, as it’s his home race, and it will not be the same if he‘s not there.

“I wish him a quick recovery and hope to have him back in the garage as soon as possible.”