Sacha Fenestraz: “I will be arriving in Spa full of confidence and in good form”

Sacha Fenestraz took two wins, two poles and two fastest laps at the Nurburgring - Credit: Gregory Eyckmans

Sacha Fenestraz completed a double victory at the Nurburgring last weekend in his first appearance of the season in the Formula Renault 2.0 Northern European Cup, and admitted he was only using the weekend to prepare himself for the next round of the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 Series at Spa-Francorchamps.

The French-Argentine driver had made his debut in the FIA European Formula 3 Championship at the same venue the week before, and with Spa coming up this weekend, he had hoped to readapt to the 2.0-litre at the Nurburgring.

But after stepping back into his Josef Kaufmann Racing machine on Friday, he was immediately on the pace, and secured two wins, both from pole position, on Saturday and Sunday to give him a lot of confidence.

“It was a really great few days,” said Fenestraz. “I think it was one of the first times I’ve spent nearly the whole weekend in first place.

“After driving an F3 car last week for the first time, the idea was to get some time in the car again and get some practice in before Spa next week. It took a bit of getting used to, but not too long, as I got the fastest lap in the first practice!

“After that we were really fast all weekend – the team did a great job again. This weekend has been a great help, I was able to get used to the car again and the results have helped me mentally.

“I will be arriving in Spa full of confidence and in good form. Now I just need to keep working as hard as possible and take as many points as I can and hopefully the rest will take care of itself.”