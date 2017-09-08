Sacha Fenestraz: “Today went much better than I expected”

Sacha Fenestraz enjoyed his first qualifying session in the FIA European Formula 3 Championship as he secured an excellent fourth place on the grid at the Nurburgring, despite it being his first experience in the car in wet conditions.

The current Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 championship leader is making a one-off appearance in European Formula 3 this weekend with Carlin, and after acclimatising himself to the car in the dry free practice sessions on Friday morning, the French-Argentine driver took to the track in the wet for qualifying.

Fenestraz was able to follow team-mate Lando Norris around track for part of the session and benefited from using the Briton’s lines, but he surprised even himself by securing a spot on the second row of the grid.

“I made quite a big step forward compared to practice even though it was my first time in the wet in this car, at the end it wasn’t too bad,” said Fenestraz. “I think today went much better than I expected.

“I was hoping for maybe around tenth place, but not the second row! I was really happy in the car which felt really fast and I was able to follow Lando’s line a bit which was helpful. The track was getting drier and drier so the key was to try and do your fastest lap at the end.

“It felt very different to the Formula Renault car; there is so much grip, in comparison it doesn’t move around at all. The big thing was to try and brake as late as possible and that was one of the main things I wanted to work on. We’ll see tomorrow, the racing should be fun.”