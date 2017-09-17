Sargeant Holds off Championship Leaders for Second Win

In a dramatic reverse grid event, Logan Sargeant broke through, overtaking F4 British Championship leader Jamie Caroline to secure his second win of the year. The Carlin driver had started on the front row at Silverstone, though also managed to hold off the advances of those behind in the closing stages.

Johnathan Hoggard would start on pole for the reverse grid race, with all drivers starting on slicks for the damp encounter. Sadly for the young rookie, he would drop back at the start as Linus Lundqvist and Caroline stormed past the pack.

Ultimately, it would be Caroline who made the best getaway, going around the outside of everyone and taking the lead with Lundqvist being forced off by Sargeant and thus maintaining third. The action wouldn’t end there though as Alex Quinn spun off at Maggots dropping him to the back.

Hoggard wanted revenge after a poor start, but failed to make the overtake on Lundqvist, with the Double R Racing driver hitting Hoggard and breaking his suspension as he flew into the gravel. Lundqvist himself dropped a few positions as attention turned back to the front-runners.

Sargeant was chasing a second win and finally made his way past Caroline after the points leader made a mistake, dropping him into the clutches of Oscar Piastri.

Sargeant, Caroline and Piastri would break away from the pack as the race started to draw to a close. Piastri would pile the pressure on his rival, but

Behind the podium trio, it was a quiet race for Hampus Ericsson. The Swede broke away in the early stages after drama for those around him, running around on his own for 20 minutes and collecting another vital Ford F4 Challenge Cup victory.

The battle for fifth had been between Ayrton Simmons and Oliver York for most of the race. With the pair holding each other up, Karl Massaad soon entered the fray, splitting them and securing a solid sixth place. Behind them, Patrik Pasma, Lundqvist and Manuel Sulaiman rounded out the top ten.