Sauber Aiming to Increase Work Force Numbers to Aid Progress

Sauber are looking to increase their staff numbers to aid their aim to return to the midfield battle in 2018 - Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Frederic Vasseur is looking to increase the headcount within the Sauber F1 Team workforce, feeling that the current number is not sufficient enough to get the team back into the midfield battle in 2018.

The Frenchman is currently overhauling the Hinwil-based squad following his appointment as team principal earlier this season, and has already secured a new engine deal with Scuderia Ferrari after opting to cancel the planned partnership with Honda.

But with just 320 staff members on their books, which is amongst the smallest number on the grid, Vasseur is hoping that they can grow that to around 400, with the aerodynamic department in particular a focal point, although he appreciates that the extra numbers will mean little if they hire people that will not benefit the team.

“The number we are is too small,” said Vasseur. “We have to grow up, we have to grow up in each department, mainly in aero. More or less, that [400] will be the target.”

“When I joined Renault last year, we were at 470 and I left at 600. We have to take the guys at a good place and in a good position. If you increase the headcount you have to increase the budget but that was not the most difficult part of this.

“You have to find the right guys, you have to identify the position. To take guys that you want to make numbers. That would be the worse case. It would be better to stay at 320 than to take guys like this.”

Sauber will have a new sponsor for this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, with Flex-Box coming on board for a one-off event. The company specialises in manufacturing shipping containers, and previously sponsored the Manor Racing MRT squad in Formula 1.

“We are pleased to announce our race partnership with Flex-Box,” said Vasseur. “With 20 Grands Prix taking place all around the world, flawless logistics are among the most important factors for success in Formula 1.

“As a manufacturer of shipping containers, Flex-Box have selected the perfect platform with the Sauber F1 Team and Formula One to increase their brand exposure, in particular in the Asian market. We look forward to working with Flex-Box at this exciting race weekend in Singapore.”