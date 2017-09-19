Sauber’s Frederic Vasseur: “Overall, a very disappointing race for us”

Marcus Ericsson crashed out of the Singapore GP having earlier lost a lot of time in a pit stop - Credit: Sauber Motorsport AG

Frederic Vasseur insists pit stop procedures will need to be revised in order to prevent a repeat of the system error that caused break down in communication during the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday during one of Marcus Ericsson’s stops.

The Swedish driver lost a lot of time as a result of the malfunction, and later crashed out of the race at the Anderson Bridge as he attempted to make up time, and with Pascal Wehrlein finished a twice-lapped twelfth, it meant another disappointing weekend for the Swiss team.

Team Principal Vasseur felt the race had already been difficult for his drivers due to the tricky conditions and the tough choice of what tyre to be on, particularly as the track dried out far slower than expected.

“It was a tough race for us,” said Vasseur. “Both of the drivers were on wet tyres when we split their strategies – Marcus changed to intermediates. Pascal was still running on wet tyres, as we were waiting to put him onto the dry compound.

“Unfortunately, the track did not dry up as quickly as we expected it to. He lost a lot of time due to several blue flags later on during the race.

“During Marcus’ pit stop, there was a system error, which led to miscommunication. Overall, a very disappointing race for us. The procedures have to be revised to avoid repeating such situations in the future.”