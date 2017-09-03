Scott Dominates Again to Complete Perfect Silverstone Weekend

Harrison Scott drove another perfect race at Silverstone on Sunday to further extend his championship advantage, with the Briton leading every lap for a second day running from pole position.

The RP Motorsport driver was more than a second faster than anyone else in qualifying on Sunday morning, and once the race got underway and he kept the lead into turn one, he pulled a gap on the rest of the field on pretty much every lap, ultimately ending the day 11.147 seconds.

For a second day in a row, Devlin De Francesco secured second, but after being made to work hard for it on Saturday, the Carlin Motorsport driver had a much easier day of it on Sunday, but he was unable to stay close to Scott.

Jannes Fittje completed the podium for Fortec Motorsports despite falling behind Nikita Troitskiy on the opening lap, with the German re-passing the Russian on lap three.

Troitskiy dropped to fifth before the chequered flag as Ben Hingeley made a pass on lap nine, with the Briton then looking to fight for the podium, only to run out of time to attack his team-mate for third.

Alex Karkosik was unable to match his podium finish from Saturday but still brought his RP Motorsport machine home in sixth with Thiago Vivacqua seventh for Campos Racing, who saw Matheus Iorio and Cameron Das collide on the opening lap.

Ameya Vaidyanathan ended the day eighth for Carlin ahead of Lodovico Laurini, who scored only his second top ten finish of the season for RP Motorsport, while Christian Hahn inherited the final point on the final lap after a collision between Petru Florescu and Tarun Reddy as they battled for the position.

Scott’s domination of the season – he has now eight wins in ten races – means he can clinch the championship if results go his way at the next round in Italy at the end of the September. He sits 102 points ahead of Troitskiy,

Silverstone Race 2 Result