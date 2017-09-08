Scott Takes Maiden British RX Win At Lydden Hill

Warren Scott won his first MSA Toyo Tires British Rallycross event ahead of teammate Nathan Heathcote and Oliver Bennett at Lydden Hill last weekend.

The former BTCC driver and Team BMR owner started the final from pole position in the LD Motorsports Citroen DS3 after setting fastest times in two out of the three qualifying heats and then going onto win the first semi-final.

Both Scott and Heathcote lined up on the front row with Heathcote taking the lead in the sister DS3 at the beginning of the opening lap before Scott made his move going into the North Bend hairpin and didn’t look back, gradually extending his lead and taking his joker on the final lap of the race on his way to securing his first ever rallycross win.

Scott said on his maiden rallycross victory: “I’ve been looking forward to this since I started the year, To get a win here at Lydden is great and to win my first race is great; I’ve had a really great day. Getting into a 600 horsepower four-wheel drive car has been entertaining from the start and I’m loving every minute of it.”

“Nathan made a cracking start, I tried to keep my nose in front but it would have meant taking us both out, so I slipped in behind him. I saw him go a little bit deep into the left hander and managed to get inside, then it was just a matter of keeping my lines, concentrating on my braking points and not messing up really.”

Behind the LD Motorsports pair was Bennett who completed a trio of podium finishers all with relatively little top-class rallycross experience in his Ford Fiesta and scored his fifth consecutive podium this season to put him second in the championship standings.

Fourth in the Supercar category was championship leader Julian Godfrey who finished ahead of Kevin Proctor and Pat Doran who rounded out the top six finishers.

Ollie O’Donovan looked set to have an impressive performance at Lydden, but a puncture first in the semi-final he was leading looked set to have ended his weekend early before Steve Harris was forced to withdraw his Mitsubishi Evo X giving the Irishman a chance to claim vital championship points.

Despite O’Donovan now being able to enter the final, midway through the race he was again to suffer a puncture and would only manage seventh ahead of Jake Harris.

In the MSA Supernational Rallycross championship, Tristan Ovenden claimed a lights to flag victory in his Renault Clio V6 ahead of Tony Lynch and Paige Bellerby.

Ovenden dominated on his home event and led from start to finish which left Lynch and Bellerby to battle for second with the reigning champion claiming the runners up spot.

Fourth went to the returning Allan Tapscott who missed the previous rounds at Mondello Park, while Guy Corner and Vincent Bristow rounded out the top six.

Tom Llewellin took another step closer to the MSA Junior Rallycross title after winning at Lydden ahead of Tom Constantine and Tom Middleton with Constantine only just losing out to the championship leader for the victory.

The battle at the front was interrupted on the penultimate lap after Morgan Wroot and Tom’s cousin James Constantine collided, with Wroot the sole survivor and finishing a lap behind the leading drivers. Ole Henry Steinsholt took fourth in the one-make class.

The lead at the top of the Swift Sport Rallycross championship is now just two points as Rob Shield claimed his third victory in a row to close the gap to Simon Ovenden.

Shield as like in Ireland dominated proceedings and would go on to finish ahead of Morgan Bailey with Ovenden only managing third at the Kent track. Fourth went to Christian Hainsworth while Chris Woollett took fifth.

Paul Coney couldn’t continue his unbeaten streak in the Super1600 Rallycross championship as Darren Scott took the win in the combined Super1600/ BMW Mini/ Hot Hatch category. Coney instead could only manage second and finished ahead of Phil Chicken who completed the podium finishers.

Tomasz Marciniak finished fourth and was the leading Hot Hatch driver, while Drew Bellerby was the highest placed of the BMW Mini contingent.

Chrissy Palmer again took the win in the RX150 class albeit only just. He claimed his fourth win of the season despite suffering technical issues throughout the final but John Ward couldn’t quite get the better of the double champion and had to settle for second ahead of Stephen Jones in third.

Finally the Retro Rallycross championship saw Barry Stewart claim his second victory in the two events he has entered this season in his Porsche 911. Stewart was however pushed all the way to the flag by Kevin Feeney with Lance Foster rounding out the podium in his Mini Clubman.

Round seven of the 2017 Toyo Tires MSA British Rallycross Championship takes place at Pembrey on September 23.