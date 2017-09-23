Seb Morris: “We don’t have anything to lose”

Seb Morris firmly rejected title rival Jon Minshaw‘s assertion that Team Parker Racing are favourites heading into the British GT title decider at the Donington Park season finale.

As the GT3 championship battle reaches its climax, Team Parker Racing look to guard a 10.5 point advantage from the chasing #33 Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan of Minshaw and Phil Keen.

However, despite protecting a title lead, the #31 Bentley of Morris and Rick Parfitt Jr face a 20-second pit-lane success penalty for their victory last time out at Brands Hatch – leading Morris to suggest Minshaw’s comments regarding favourites are anything but true.

“I think we’re the underdog because of this penalty, the whole pressure thing is b****cks,” Morris stated.

“We’re not under any pressure, [Minshaw] is the one under pressure with all the hard work to do.

“We don’t have anything to lose, we’re expected to come second – it’d be a bonus if we win.”

A race-changing penalty will likely have huge ramifications towards Team Parker Racing’s hopes of claiming the British GT crown, however Morris is hoping an electric start from the front could wipe away much of the time infraction’s effect.

“It’s going to have a bit of an impact, we’re just going to have to see how it plays out – we have no idea.

“Our plan is to qualify at the front, and break away from the pack to eat into the penalty.”

Alongside Morris’ exploits that have seen the #31 Bentley power to wins at Rockingham, Silverstone and Brands in 2017, the Welshman lauded the efforts of Am partner Parfitt Jr – believing Parfitt’s improvements have proved crucial in enabling Bentley to challenge for the title.

“Rick’s been pivotal, I’ve worked so hard with him over the last couple of years and you can see the improvement. He hasn’t made any of the mistakes he made last year, and he’s been flawless all year.”