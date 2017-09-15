Sebastian Vettel: “I lost a little bit of balance and confidence”

Sebastian Vettel finished the opening session around the Marina Bay Street Circuit second fastest behind Daniel Ricciardo on Friday but failed to set a representative quick lap in the evening session under the lights, finishing down in eleventh.

The Scuderia Ferrari driver suffered traffic issues and then hit the barriers at turn ten with his right-rear wheel, ending his low-fuel run as he returned to the pit to have his car checked over, but he did manage to return to the track for his higher fuel runs.

Vettel admitted he lacked a little bit of confidence during the day in Singapore, but hopes to come back stronger on Saturday on a track where he has four previous race victories, the last of which came for Ferrari back in 2015.

“Today was a mixed day and obviously not an ideal one,” said Vettel. “I lost a little bit of balance and confidence. Today we tried a couple of things and I am not sure they were the right things to do.

“Now we’ll see what we can do for tomorrow. We need to improve, but I think we have enough time to find the solution. Today we were here to practice and, being Friday, everything we did was for free.

“Clearly, we are not where we want to be so there’s still a lot of work ahead of us”.