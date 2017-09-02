Sebastian Vettel: “This isn’t where we wanted to be”

Championship leader Sebastian Vettel was dissatisfied with his performance during qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix, with the Scuderia Ferrari driver struggling in the extreme wet conditions.

The German was left floundering in eighth position at the end of the session at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, more than two and a half seconds off the pace of poleman Lewis Hamilton, but a little fortunately for Vettel, he will move up two positions when Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo take their grid penalties.

Vettel is hopeful that Sunday will turn out to be a better day for the team in front of their beloved Tifosi, with the German looking to minimise the point’s loss to main title rival Hamilton.

“This isn’t where we wanted to be,” said Vettel. “Obviously, we didn’t have enough speed, but tomorrow I think it should be fun. It will be a long race on a track where you can overtake, so anything can happen.

I don’t know what caused today’s result, but it was not ideal and we didn’t have the grip. Now we’ll try to understand what happened and then we’ll focus on the race. I don’t think anybody was expecting so much rain.

“Obviously, we are all disappointed, but there’s no point in complaining now. I know that we have a strong car, we have a new chance and anything can happen. We could have done better today and we tried to do it but it didn’t work. I am confident tomorrow will be better.”