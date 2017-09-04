Sebastian Vettel: “We Are Working Very Hard”

Scuderia Ferrari‘s Sebastian Vettel admits that the Italian team wasn’t as quick as the Mercedes AMG Petronas‘ today but remains positive that the world championship is not all lost yet.

Vettel for the first time this season loses the championship lead to rival Lewis Hamilton, who took a dominant victory at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix to put himself ahead by just three points in the standings.

After a disappointing qualifying from both Ferrari cars’ which saw them start on the third row of the grid, Vettel was able to turn it around and fight his way to the front behind the two “Silver Arrows” to secure third place in front of the Tifosi fans.

“Today we were not as quick as the Mercedes, but considering where we started from, we got the best result in the race,” said Vettel.

“It was not ideal, but we are working very hard on what we want to achieve. The next tracks should be ok for us. We know we have to work on ourselves and where. I was happy at being back here with all our supporters, I got a lot of adrenalin from being on that podium.”

The German was a total of 36.3 seconds behind race winner Hamilton with Mercedes taking full advantage of the power circuit of the Autodromo Nazionale Monza. But Vettel reported in after the race that he felt unconformable with his Ferrari SF70H under braking due to steering issues. The four-time world champion does admit that it was not a great day for the prancing horse but assist the passion and support for the team remains strong.

“Of course, I wanted to win, but I am confident we are on the right way. It was not a great day for us, but at the same time it was brilliant to feel all the passion.”

For the first time this season, Vettel loses the championship lead to Hamilton, with now the gap separating the two rivals now down to three points. With seven races remaining, Vettel remains vigilant that the championship can still go his way and it all counts at the final race in Abu Dhabi.

“Leading the championship is not important as much as winning the championship, it’s where you are at the last race that counts. It is clear where we want to go, what we want to achieve.”