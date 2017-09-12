Sergio Perez: “One Of The Toughest Races In The Season”

Sergio Perez says the objective for Sahara Force India F1 Team is to still score points in the final seven races to ensure fourth place is secure.

Having scored ten double points finishes this season, with Perez’s 58 points leading ahead of team-mate Esteban Ocon by three, the Mexican says the goal is to score at all the remaining races to secure fourth place in the constructors standings.

“Our objective is obviously to score points in Singapore and in all the races to follow. The season may be nearing an end, but there are still some very important races ahead of us and we want to make sure we do our best to stay fourth in the championship.” says Perez.

Ahead of this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix which is often regarded as one of the toughest races on the calendar due to the intense heat and humidity. Perez says he is prepared for the conditions this weekend as the Mexican driver hails the race as one of the toughest, but also one of the best races on the calendar.

“Singapore is definitely one of the toughest races in the season. It’s so hot and humid; a real test for the driver, but I am well prepared for racing in the heat.”

“Sometimes you feel really uncomfortable in the car and you just want the race to be over as soon as possible. It’s hard to breathe, you are sweating a lot and the sweat goes in your eyes! But it’s still a special night and one of the best races of the year.”

Perez has scored in every entry at the Marina Bay Street Circuit with a best result of two seventh places at the 2014 and 2015 race. With the bumps and tightening corners meaning no room for error, Perez is hoping he can continue his streak and score more points for the Silverstone based team.

“I have been in the points every time I have raced in Singapore and I hope I can extend my record. It’s hard to single out a specific corner in Marina Bay because I really like them all. I love street circuits in general and this is a special lap. There’s no room for error – the wall is always next to you; one mistake and you’re out.”