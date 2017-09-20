Singapore GP result does not mean the battle is over – Maurizio Arrivabene

Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal Maurizio Arrivabene admitted that having both drivers exit the race at the start of the Singapore Grand Prix, was probably the worst result they could have anticipated and not very helpful for their 2017 title challenge.

Despite the disappointment however, the Italian has urged fans not to write the prancing horse off just yet, as there are still plenty of races left in the season, and Ferrari are certainly not ready to give up the fight just yet.

The Italian believes they have an extremely strong squad and a car that is capable of winning championships, the only difference following Sunday’s race, is that winning both titles will be more difficult.

Arrivabene made it clear that the whole of the Maranello based squad are up for that challenge however, and Ferrari will continue to take the fight to the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team until the very final race of the season.

“That was very disappointing and it was definitely not the result we were expecting. But it doesn’t mean that the battle is all over, just that it has become more difficult.

“We are very disappointed for our fans, but we will be back. We proved that we have an excellent car and two great drivers.

“All of us, those here in Singapore today and those working back in Maranello, we all have the Prancing Horse stamped on our hearts and we guarantee that we will be fighting right to the final corner of the very last Grand Prix of the year.”