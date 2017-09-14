Solberg Playing The Numbers Game in Latvia

Petter Solberg always has a plan. For every race he enters and for every championship he competes in, the Norwegian driver makes sure he has a plan and this weekend in Latvia is no different.

In fact, Solberg has the chance to see a dream realised at the tenth round of the 2017 FIA World Rallycross Championship, taking place at the Riga circuit which is host to the 2017 World RX of Latvia. The dream is his first ever FIA World Rallycross Teams Title and the numbers have fallen in line for the first chance of this happening this weekend.

If PSRX Volkswagen Team Sweden equal the score of second-placed Teams Championship rival Team Peugeot-Hansen, then the title is secured with two rounds of World RX left to go.

Solberg explains the task at hand.

“This is a big weekend for PSRX Volkswagen Sweden, but the preparation and everything remains exactly the same,” said Solberg.

“We have progressed really well this year and now we have to trust in the work we’ve done and the set-up we’ve found for these incredible Polo GTI Supercars.”

There is also the chance for Solberg’s team-mate Johan Kristoffersson to seal his first ever FIA World Rallycross Drivers Title, however for a man who normally targets number one, Solberg doesn’t mind playing number two to Kristoffersson during the event with good reason.

“Number one is the only one that counts, this is why we are in competition,” said the Norwegian star.

“Normally, I would say that if you come to a race and you want to finish second, then you should go home. But this time I wouldn’t mind to finish second – but that’s only if the car ahead of me looks a lot like mine!”