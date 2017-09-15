STARD Looks For Home Advantage at World RX of Latvia

Team STARD are confident of a good showing at this weekends 2017 World RX of Latvia, the tenth round of the 2017 FIA World Rallycross Championship.

Its the home round for Janis Baumanis, who qualified for the Final at the World RX of Sweden, and is hopeful of a good performance on home turf in the Ford Fiesta RX Evo3 after just missing out on the Supercar Final in France last time out.

Team Principal Manfred Stohl is hopeful for his young charge this weekend, but is aware of the pressure on his shoulders.

“He has a lot of pressure on him, however in the course of this years World Championship, Janis has grown much and his performances have become stronger,” explains Stohl.

“The support of his fans will make him even faster, instead of slowing him down.”

Meanwhile Stohl has no illusions about the talents of the former Double European Rallycross Champion Timur Timerzyanov, who holds the World RX lap record at the Riga circuit. The Russian driver has suffered some bad luck in recent races but is determined to get back on top of his form.

With 2017 showing an improvement of his race winning form that he is well known for, Stohl is confident that Timerzyanov will be in with a chance of success.

“Lately, Timur has had some bad luck stuck to his heels. If he can get reasonably smoothly through the weekend then he will be definitely be up there with the best in World RX at this time.”

Adding to the positive mood for the team and its drivers is the added information that they were able to update the Ford Fiesta RX Evo 3 Supercars recently at the teams headquarters in Vienna. Stohl is confident this will help move them up the order in Latvia.

“As always, we have optimised the chassis to its best for the coming conditions in Latvia and then forwarded the cars onto the Riga circuit so that they are ready for the competition to begin.”