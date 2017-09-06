Stoffel Vandoorne: “It’s Pretty Difficult To Draw Positives From A Weekend Like This”

McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team‘s Stoffel Vandoorne felt frustrated when his power unit suffered an issue during the Italian Grand Prix, despite placing a whole engine fitted before the race.

Vandoorne qualified an impressive tenth place in the wet qualifying session for the Grand Prix, but before the race, McLaren were forced to change the whole power unit due to an issue that showed itself during the top ten shootout, with the subsequent penalty forcing him to start the race in eighteenth place.

The Belgian put in a decent performance at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza get into the points, running as high as seventh before an issue within the power unit resulted in Vandoorne slowing and forcing him to retire from the race.

“We only knew on the lap that I retired that there was any sign of a problem, as I lost power,” said Vandoorne. “It’s a similar issue to yesterday, and it’s a shame because we changed the engine overnight for a brand new one today.

“To have another problem in a race which was going very well is obviously frustrating. Hopefully it will be better in Singapore.”

Vandoorne says his driving and performance this weekend was very positive despite the issue within the power units that ruined his impressive qualifying result and chance of scoring more points.

“It’s pretty difficult to draw positives from a weekend like this. From my side, it had actually been a really positive weekend in terms of my driving and the performance I’ve put in – it’s been very strong.” said the Belgian.

“The last few races have been very strong for me, in fact. It’s just such a shame to finish with another retirement, and not have any reward for all of that. And we’ve had another issue today, but we have to move on.”

With the Singapore Grand Prix coming up in two weeks time, Vandoorne expects the possibility of taking another grid penalty for the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

“I guess it’s possible I’ll have another grid drop in Singapore, although we don’t yet know exactly what the issue was today, despite it looking like a similar problem. We’ll have to wait and see.”