Subaru completes Seattle qualifying sweep

Patrik Sandell made it a perfect two from two in Red Bull Global Rallycross qualifying for Subaru in Seattle, edging Tanner Foust by just 0.032 seconds to take the top spot for the second part of the double header event at Evergreen Speedway.

Sandell’s pole comes one day after Chris Atkinson claimed his second career pole position, and Subaru’s first of the year. Atkinson was fourth fastest today, one spot behind championship leader Scott Speed.

Austin Cindric was fifth in what is set to be his final Red Bull GRC Supercars appearance of the season, while Steve Arpin was the final driver in the pole position shootout in sixth.

Austin Dyne was seventh for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, and the three Honda Civics of Mitchell deJong, Sebastian Eriksson, and Oliver Eriksson completed the field.

Red Bull GRC Seattle II Supercars qualifying results

Patrik Sandell, #18 Subaru Rally Team USA, 38.662 Tanner Foust, #34 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross, 38.694 Scott Speed, #41 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross, 38.750 Chris Atkinson, #55 Subaru Rally Team USA, 38.877 Austin Cindric, #19 Bryan Herta Rallysport, 39.284 Steve Arpin, #00 Loenbro Motorsports, 39.560 Austin Dyne, #14 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 39.614 Mitchell deJong, #24 Honda Red Bull Olsbergs, 39.622 Sebastian Eriksson, #93 Honda Red Bull Olsbergs, 39.785 Oliver Eriksson, #16 Honda Red Bull Olsbergs, 40.935

In Red Bull GRC Lites, Cyril Raymond backed up his day one pole and win with another pole position, ahead of Scott Anderson and James Rimmer.