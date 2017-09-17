Sutton Loses Podium, Demoted to Rear of Race 3 Grid

Ashley Sutton has been demoted to fourth in the race two classification at Silverstone, losing his podium finish due to a time penalty for his last lap dive on Colin Turkington.

Sutton forced his way past the Team BMW driver at Luffield, punting Turkington wide to steal third away, but the stewards deemed the move too heavy handed.

As this was his third penalty of the season, Sutton also earned a demotion to the back of the grid as a consequence. Team BMR had lodged an appeal to the decision, but this was swiftly turned down by the stewards, who elected to uphold the original decision.