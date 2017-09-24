Thompson Clinches Championship in Final Race Decider

It was Bobby Thompson who came away with the biggest smile as the Team HARD driver clinched the VW Racing Cup in the final race at Donington Park, while also winning race one. It was a weekend for the smaller outfits though as pole went to Stephan Johansen with Darelle Wilson claiming his first win of the year in the season finale.

A first and second place ensured Thompson ended the season with six straight podiums, the most dominant driver of the second half.

Elsewhere, relatively poor weekends from his title rivals Tom Witts and Jamie Bond saw them drop back, though the latter did pick up a third, just like Tom Walker. Meanwhile, two fourths from Kieran Gordon saw him secure fifth in the title fight.

Qualifying

Pole: Stephan Johansen – Speedworks Motorsport

It was Stephan Johansen who led in the early stages as a red flag set in before any drivers could set a representative time. Johansen though was straight back on the pace before Bobby Thompson put in a late attack, though couldn’t outdo the Polo.

Tim Docker surprised many by going fourth with Owen Walton snatching third with a late last lap in the Audi TT. Behind them, Tom Walker was fifth from the other title contenders; Jamie Bond and Tom Witts. Darelle Wilson took eighth.

Race One

Winner: Bobby Thompson – Team HARD

A surprise in qualifying saw Stephan Johansen on pole, but with the championship chasers behind him, a strong result was vital for Bobby Thompson and Jamie Bond.

After a brief safety car, in which Kenan Dole pulled off into the pits, Johansen led the field away once again as Thompson hounded the Polo. Johansen attempted to thwart his chaser by virtually stopping at the Melbourne hairpin, but Thompson couldn’t anticipate it, hitting the leader.

Both continued with Thompson finally getting around the outside of the hairpin and securing his move at the final corner after being squeezed to the inside. Johansen thus turned his attention to Bond and Kieran Gordon, but managed to keep them at bay for his best result of the year.

Behind the leaders, Tom Witts could only take fifth with Tom Walker following him home. Rounding out the top eight was the Wilson’s with Matthew beating Darelle.

Race 2

Winner: Darelle Wilson – DW Racing

The final race would bring just as much action as the season promised, with Tom Witts needing a strong result due to his consistency not being useful for the dropped score rule. He couldn’t maintain his pace though and dropped back as Darelle Wilson broke away from Tom Walker at the front.

A collision between Tim Docker and Matthew Wilson at McLeans would almost end the season on a dull note as the safety car was called out and stayed on track until one minute to go.

In a final lap dash to the line, Wilson led away from Walker and Bobby Thompson. With the championship on the line, Thompson needed a strong result, taking second from Walker through the chicane.

The result saw D. Wilson take the win as Thompson was crowned champion on dropped scores. Walker completed the podium with Kieran Gordon managing to hold off Tom Witts for a well deserved fourth place.

Rounding out the top eight would be Paul Dehadray, Jamie Bond, who drops to third in the overall standings and Kenan Dole in the #7.