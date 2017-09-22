Tohill Completes Best Ever Season of Euro RX in Latvia

Derek Tohill enjoyed his best performance so far during the final round of the 2017 FIA European Rallycross Championship for Supercars where he narrowly missed out on the Supercar Final.

The PFCRX driver is in his second season of competing in the Euro RX Supercar class and used knowledge gained during a previous test session earlier in the year to get a good start to the weekend. During the first days action, Tohill finished both Q1 and Q2 in eighth place to end up in seventh place overall.

During the mixed conditions on Sunday for Q3 and Q4, Tohill then cemented his place in the Semi-Finals by ending up in sixth place at the end of Qualifying. Taking part in Semi-Final Two, the Irish driver was running in second place before the suspension broke on the PFCRX Ford Fiesta leading to retirement.

However, with two appearances in the Final at both Spain and France, Tohill is pleased with the progress the team has made during its second year in Euro RX Supercar competition. Tohill himself finished seventh overall in the Drivers Championship.

“This season been mission completed really. We wanted to be in the semi-finals last year and the finals this season, and made the semi-finals every time and the final in two rounds,” explains Tohill.

“We had the pace to be in the final in the other three rounds too, but like in Latvia this weekend, we just didn’t have that bit of luck in the semi-finals. We’ve been comfortably inside the top ten, and consistently in the top six, so the focus is for sure on getting podiums next year.”

Whilst the team has two more rounds of the Irish Rallycross Championship to compete in, there is already the focus of coming back to the FIA European Rallycross Championship for Supercars in 2018.

“The target in Latvia was to qualify on the front row of the semis, that would have been the ultimate weekend, so to be on the second row was a good start, and we were quickly up to second in the race.,” said Tohill

“Those are the sort of places we are expecting to be in now. It’s very, very positive for the future, and we have lots to do over the winter to keep moving forwards. We have some new parts on the car that we are not fully up to speed with yet.”