Toro Rosso being Compromised by Development Shortfalls – Kvyat

Daniil Kvyat feels Toro Rosso's updates have not brought the kind of progress they were hoping for

Daniil Kvyat has revealed that the updates his Scuderia Toro Rosso team have introduced this season have not improved the car as much as they would have liked, with the Russian feeling the speed, particularly in qualifying, is just not there at present with the STR12.

Kvyat has only scored four points in the opening twelve races, with his last top ten finish coming in the Spanish Grand Prix in May, whilst team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr has scored thirty-six points, with the team sitting sixth in the Constructors’ Championship. However, Sainz scored points in five of the first six races, but has only broken into the top ten three more times since.

The Russian feels the team have slipped back since the beginning of the season, especially in qualifying, with progressing through to the top ten shootout now a much more difficult proposition for Toro Rosso.

“To be completely honest it hasn’t been as fast as expected, our development,” said Kvyat to Autosport. “We are lacking a little bit in that respect.

“I remember being an easy Q3 car in the beginning, the first few races, and now it’s quite hard. Qualifying is very important this year, so we need more.

“The guys know what to do and other tracks which are a lot more favourable to us are coming anyway.”