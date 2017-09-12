Toro Rosso Showing Poor Return on Investment – Helmut Marko

Helmut Marko is disappointed with Toro Rosso's one podium in twelve years. Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

Former racer turned Red Bull Racing adviser, Helmut Marko has expressed his disappointed with the drinks company’s junior squad, Scuderia Toro Rosso, believing they have shown a poor return on investment.

The team, formerly Paul Stoddart’s Minardi, was acquired by Red Bull at the end of 2005 and has produced just the one podium finish in that time, albeit a victory at the 2008 Italian Grand Prix courtesy of Sebastian Vettel. Marko believes that’s not a good enough return on Red Bull’s substantial investment.

“We bought the team because the regulations allowed the use of much the same chassis as another team. Then it was changed,” says Marko.

“A great investment was made in Toro Rosso,” Marko told Brazil’s Globo, “but they cannot materialise that into points.

“The drivers and the team make mistakes, as well as technical failures. The car, the package would be good enough for fifth, but they cannot do it,” he insisted.

It’s believed that Red Bull has contemplated selling its junior squad, but that plan was put on hold last year with Formula 1 being bought and taken over by Liberty Media.

“I don’t think it is the best time now because Liberty is talking about distributing money better so the smaller teams get more,” Marko added

“That could turn out to be a good deal. But it’s also true that at the moment the cost to Red Bull is very high.”