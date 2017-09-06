Toto Wolff Happy with Monza Finish but Warns Singapore Will be “Damage Limitation”

Toto Wolff has praised both Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team drivers for their one-two finish at the Italian Grand Prix, though warned that they’re expecting a poor performance at the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton cruised to an unrivalled first place at Monza, whilst teammate Valtteri Bottas fought his way through from fifth on the grid to take Mercedes’ third one-two finish of the season.

Wolff was keen to emphasise his joy at taking the maximum amount of points at the track in Scuderia Ferrari’s back garden, saying, “I’m absolutely delighted with a one-two finish here in Monza, at such an important and historic race.

“The main thing is we took 43 points for the constructors’ championship and 25 points for the drivers’ today – Lewis is now in the lead, but ultimately it’s the positions in Abu Dhabi that count. But every bit of momentum matters, and we’ve had a good seven days in that respect.

“Lewis delivered a perfect weekend – from the impressive pole position to a faultless race drive today. As for Valtteri, he bounced back from the disappointment of Spa in a great way; racing hard against Kimi, then picking off Stroll and Ocon, before pulling away from the field for a very strong second-place finish.”

This full points tally was crucial for Mercedes’s season, as their slightly longer car, compared to title-rivals Ferrari, has seen them struggle at narrower, more corner-intensive circuits.

The most notable example of this struggle was at Monaco – a street circuit – where Mercedes recorded their worst result this season, finishing fourth and seventh.

Now, as Formula 1 heads to the Singapore Grand Prix – also held on a street circuit – Wolff is warning that the team is just looking to get through the race as best they can.

“We have made the most of our opportunity this weekend and it was important to do so because we know Singapore will be more like a case of damage limitation for us.

“We will approach the next race with healthy scepticism, leave no stone unturned and aim to deliver every bit of performance that we can. If the Team delivers another perfect performance like this weekend, that will be a very good starting point.|”