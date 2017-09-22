US Racing Disqualified Four Months After Appeal

Kim-Luis Schramm (#28) was the biggest loser as all four US Racing drivers were DSQ'd. (Credit: Gruppe C Photography)

In the ADAC Formula 4 Championship, the US Racing team has been disqualified from the Lausitzring results, after four months of provisionally keeping the results on an appeal with the Deutcher Motor Sport Bund [DMSB] (Germany’s Motorsport Governing Body.)

After qualifying for the Lausitzring round in which the team, owned by Gerhard Ungar and Ralf Schumacher, claimed a 1-2-3-4 it was revealed that they had not fitted a camber-shim to the cars.

The team was provisionally disqualified from qualifying, but allowed to start under appeal, going on to win race one and two with Kim-Luis Schramm and Julian Hanses as the former also picked up a third in race three.

With the points reduced for Hanses, Fabio Scherer, Nicklas Nielsen and Schramm, the latter has found himself most affected, dropping from fifth to eleventh in the overall standings.

As the final round is set to take place this weekend at Hockenheim, the DMSB has made a decision on the matter disqualifying the whole team from the round.

US Racing had been fighting with Prema Powerteam for the teams title, though lost their chance last round allowing the Italian outfit to claim yet more silverware to their collection.

The move has dramatic consequences on the drivers championship, with Van Amersfoort Racing thus claiming all three wins for the weekend. This gives Kami Laliberte his first win of the year and ensures Felipe Drugovich walks away with two, rather than one set of 25 points.

Drugovich’s new advantage will be most notable coming into Hockenheim as he gains 21 points in total, now just 18.5 behind championship leader Marcus Armstrong.

Anyone of Armstrong, on 220 points, Juri Vips, on 218.5 and Drugovich, 201.5, could claim the crown this weekend as ADAC F4 looks to find a successor to Marvin Dienst and Joey Mawson.

During Friday practice, Scherer hit back by topping the timings for US Racing, while Drugovich recorded the fastest time of the day in practice two with a 1min 40.135.