Valtteri Bottas Signs One-Year Extension With Mercedes AMG

Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport have announced that Valtteri Bottas has agreed a new deal to stay with the team for the 2018 season.

The Finnish driver, who joined the Brackley based team earlier this year replacing reigning champion Nico Rosberg, has enjoyed a debut season with Mercedes, scoring his first pole position in Bahrain and taking two victories so far at the Russian and Austrian Grand Prix.

With talks over a potential new deal for Bottas at Mercedes over the summer, both parties have now agreed on a one-year contract extension to keep the Finn on alongside team-mate Lewis Hamilton for another season.

“I am honoured and proud to continue to work with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport in 2018 and to remain part of the Mercedes family. Together, we continue to grow stronger day by day, and by keeping up our hard work I believe the sky is the limit,” said Bottas.

“Since joining the team in January, I’ve enjoyed every day working with them. The welcome and the support from every team member and all the fans has been invaluable. As a driver, I’ve been able to learn and grow massively, and we have already enjoyed some really good moments this season that I will never forget. I’ve been very impressed by the mentality, commitment and the team spirit this team holds. Partnering Lewis has also been really good, and I’m enjoying the respect we have and the will to push this team forward together.”

Mercedes AMG Petronas Executive Director, Toto Wolff commented on the announcement of Bottas’ extended deal with the Silver Arrows saying that it was a big challenge to join a team alongside Hamilton and that it was a no-brainer to keep him for 2018.

“We gave Valtteri a big challenge this year: joining the team at the eleventh hour, stepping up to the forefront of F1 and pairing with the sport’s best driver as his team-mate. With that in mind, his results have been probably even more impressive.” said Wolff.

“There have been ups and downs – more ups, fewer downs – and some great highlights like his two race wins in Russian and Austria. Overall, the balance of his performances and his upward trajectory made it a no-brainer for us to continue with him into 2018.”

“For our team, the bonus factors are the respect and sportsmanship that have grown between our two drivers. The chemistry and dynamic between Valtteri and Lewis work and are what we need to take the fight to our competitors.”